PlayAGS (AGS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

AGS has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AGS stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PlayAGS by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

