Playtech PLC (PTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 743.25 ($9.71).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Playtech to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get Playtech alerts:

In related news, insider Ian R. Penrose bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £58,500 ($76,440.61).

Playtech stock traded down GBX 16.70 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching GBX 444.70 ($5.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.