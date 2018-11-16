Playtech’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 706 ($9.23) target price on the stock.

PTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Playtech to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 724.56 ($9.47).

LON PTEC opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.80) on Monday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th.

In other Playtech news, insider Ian R. Penrose bought 12,500 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 468 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,440.61).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

