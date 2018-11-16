Plug Power (PLUG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $397.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $54,223.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 90.3% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 67.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 369,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,625,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.