PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $136.69 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-shares-sold-by-american-national-registered-investment-advisor-inc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.