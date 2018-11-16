Points International (PTS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:PTS traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. Points International has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.32.

Get Points International alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of Points International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,425.00. Also, insider Jay B. Malowney sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$25,437.86. Insiders sold a total of 5,464 shares of company stock worth $93,711 over the last 90 days.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.