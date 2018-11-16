Pool (POOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

POOL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.64. 2,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,885. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $175.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,109,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,295,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Pool by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 768,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 436,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,848,000 after buying an additional 370,948 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Pool by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 183,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pool by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,957,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

