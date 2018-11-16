POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Bit-Z and CoinBene. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $220,547.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009181 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000529 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN uses the hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,246,431 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

