Portsmouth Square (PRSI) & AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Portsmouth Square does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Portsmouth Square and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.75% 8.02% AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portsmouth Square and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.57 $961.69 million N/A N/A

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Portsmouth Square and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR beats Portsmouth Square on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portsmouth Square

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

About AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

