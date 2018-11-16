Post (POST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. Post has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $101.43.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,951,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

