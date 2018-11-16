PPL Corp (PPL) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 37.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 5.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PPL Corp (PPL) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ppl-corp-ppl-holdings-boosted-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.