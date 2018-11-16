Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,830 shares during the quarter. Preferred Apartment Communities comprises about 1.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

APTS opened at $15.38 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $642.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $980,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

