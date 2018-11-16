Premium Brands (PBH) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was downgraded by TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$145.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.38.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$67.97 and a twelve month high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$754.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.21999973050667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Zaplatynsky sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.98, for a total value of C$44,874.84. Also, Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total value of C$216,018.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

