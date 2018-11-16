Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

PVG opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.25. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,795,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,559,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 284,555 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,137,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,057,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

