Primo Water (PRMW) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of -50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $857,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,132 shares of company stock worth $4,868,354 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 1,225.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,131,412 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 48.6% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after buying an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 75.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 524,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 406,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 31.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 251,899 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

