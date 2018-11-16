Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $676,716,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,243,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 45.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 293.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,317,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 983,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 106.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,469,000 after purchasing an additional 970,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/private-advisor-group-llc-trims-position-in-astrazeneca-plc-azn.html.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.