Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.78% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

