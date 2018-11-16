Project Coin Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Project Coin has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $574,523.00 and approximately $30,223.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00143026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00228632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.33 or 0.09979190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 3,612,298 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,298 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.