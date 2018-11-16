ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

PRPH opened at $3.03 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/prophase-labs-prph-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.