ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Shares Gap Down to $108.91

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.00, but opened at $108.91. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 2977601 shares.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $195,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $200,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $204,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

