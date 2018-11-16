ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Shares Gap Up to $41.77

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $41.77. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 3736057 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

