Protective Insurance (PTVCA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

PTVCA opened at $21.40 on Monday. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protective Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

