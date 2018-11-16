Proto Labs (PRLB) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 16.76%. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $1,272,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,934 shares of company stock worth $3,663,441. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

