Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 113,309 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.97% of Camden Property Trust worth $84,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,110,000 after buying an additional 285,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,253,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,310,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 660,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,163,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,009,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 21,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $1,985,475.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/prudential-financial-inc-acquires-113309-shares-of-camden-property-trust-cpt.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.