Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $89,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $513.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.75 and a 52 week high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $128,296.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $24,144,846. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.69.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

