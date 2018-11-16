Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $103,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 155,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,120.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 140,556 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 64,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

