Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 102,423 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,423 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $78,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 25,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE:AFG opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

