PTC (PMTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PMTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Internet of Things (IoT) Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. The IoT Group segment comprises of the license, subscription, support and cloud services revenue for IoT, analytics, and augmented reality solutions.

