Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $95,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 827,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 130,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,337,897.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,885 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.