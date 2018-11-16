Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.41. Pure Storage shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1244304 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,417 shares of company stock worth $9,010,080. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

