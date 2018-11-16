PVH (PVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp boasts a robust surprise history, with earnings topping estimates for the 17th consecutive quarter. Further, the company posted sales beat in the trailing eight quarters, including second-quarter fiscal 2018. Results continue to benefit from solid momentum witnessed at its premium Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, particularly in the international regions. Currency tailwinds also aided results. Management also raised its earnings view for fiscal 2018. Moreover, it issued a bullish outlook for the fiscal third quarter. Further, its efforts to keep pace with the evolving consumer trends, efficient brand management and healthy cash flows bode well. However, the stock has lagged the industry in the past three months due to softness across its Heritage Brands segment. Nevertheless, management is taking efforts to revive performance at this segment. Of late, estimates have been stable.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $178.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.30.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $115.05 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. PVH’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 84.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 356,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 39.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PVH by 87.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

