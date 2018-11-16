Pyxis Tankers’ (PXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

“Pyxis Tankers (PXS) reported 3Q18 results yesterday, after the close on November 14, 2018 which were below ours and consensus estimates.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,362. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -3.10. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.