Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for First Bancorp (FBNC) Issued By FIG Partners

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 215,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 191,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,579,000 after buying an additional 187,396 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,139,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 884,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,250 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,013.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne S. Deferie acquired 5,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

