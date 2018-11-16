Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp Decreased by Analyst (PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2019 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities cut Premium Brands from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$133.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.38.

TSE:PBH opened at C$68.43 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$67.97 and a 1 year high of C$122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$754.97 million.

In related news, Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total value of C$216,018.00. Also, Director John Zaplatynsky sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.98, for a total value of C$44,874.84.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

