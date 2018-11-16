Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Inc Issued By Cormark (CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.21. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$9.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

In other news, insider Scott Tapson sold 21,204 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$163,270.80.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

