Qiagen NV (QGEN) Receives $37.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 451,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,680. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,133,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,619,000 after acquiring an additional 387,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,254 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,177,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,235,000 after acquiring an additional 418,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,677,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 969,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

