QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 280,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

