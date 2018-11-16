Quantum Capital Management Grows Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $121,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

ERII stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 million, a P/E ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $275,413.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $418,228.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,113,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,356 shares of company stock worth $1,380,624. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantum Capital Management Grows Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/quantum-capital-management-grows-stake-in-energy-recovery-inc-erii.html.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.