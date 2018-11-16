Quantum Capital Management Invests $318,000 in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 20,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPR. ValuEngine cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

