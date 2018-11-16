Quantum Capital Management Purchases 10,890 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 0.58% of UFP Technologies worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 137.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $258.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

In other news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $743,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,353 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

