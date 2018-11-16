Quantum Capital Management Takes Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in AON by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AON by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AON by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $163.06 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

