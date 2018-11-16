QuarkChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.93 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $36.93 million and $9.90 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, DragonEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00143190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00227641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.28 or 0.10068359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010107 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,649,919 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Koinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bitbns, DDEX, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

