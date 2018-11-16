Quarterhill (QTRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Quarterhill Inc. is a diversified investment holding company. It focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things segment across multiple verticals. The company’s products and services capture, analyze and interpret data. Quarterhill Inc, formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc, is based in Ottawa, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 55.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Quarterhill will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,551,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 298,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,831 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 39.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

