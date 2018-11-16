RabbitCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RBBT)

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One RabbitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RabbitCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RabbitCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00142173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00229971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.20 or 0.09998748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009941 BTC.

RabbitCoin Profile

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. RabbitCoin’s official website is rabbitcoin.co. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam.

Buying and Selling RabbitCoin

RabbitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RabbitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RabbitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

