Raj Juneja Buys 6,400 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) insider Raj Juneja bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,720.00.
Raj Juneja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 14th, Raj Juneja bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,750.00.
ACQ stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.12. 200,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.36 and a 12-month high of C$24.98.
ACQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.71.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
