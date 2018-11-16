Ravencoin Market Capitalization Reaches $57.89 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and $8.13 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, QBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000337 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00140821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00227595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.10405923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 2,259,670,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Upbit, Graviex, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Nanex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

