Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for True North Commercial (TNT)

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) – Raymond James cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for True North Commercial in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

True North Commercial stock opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. True North Commercial has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

