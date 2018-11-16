Raymond James Lowers Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Price Target to $23.00

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,296. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 185.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,010.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

