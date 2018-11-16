RBC Bearings (ROLL) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.94%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $2,460,452.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,721 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 139,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

