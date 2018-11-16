Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

REPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 473,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 82,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 26.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 1,361.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 176,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 29.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 2,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.51. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 220.42% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.